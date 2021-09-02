Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Police identify victims in fatal drive-by shooting
Texas DPS investigates fatal crash near Big Spring, Texas.
DPS identifies Seminole woman killed in crash near Big Spring
City of Lubbock COVID news conference 9/1/2021
WATCH: Panel of doctors address hospital capacity, vaccine safety at weekly news conference
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
Narcotics search warrant served on same street as deadly drive-by shooting
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crimes against Persons are asking for the...
LPD detectives release image of suspect in Monday afternoon robbery suspect

Latest News

A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central...
Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al...
Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition