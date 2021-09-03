Local Listings
$5,000 reward offered in deadly drive-by shooting case

1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday morning.(Aric Mitchell)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A $5,000 reward available for the information leading to the identification and location of the suspects involved in Wednesday morning’s drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of Domino Siri, according to police.  

Lubbock Police say members of the Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT Team and members of the Texas Anti-Gang Center served a narcotics search warrant early Wednesday afternoon on the same block as the deadly drive-by shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police did not say if it was at the same address as the shooting. There were no arrests made during the search warrant of the home.

The deadly drive-by shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of 28th Street.

When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Domingo Siri had died on scene. They also found 20-year-old Cleotis Johnson had moderate injuries. He was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance.

Anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects could be eligible for a reward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

