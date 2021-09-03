Local Listings
Cooler front coming into Labor Day weekend(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Labor Day weekend will bring some fall-like weather to the South Plains.

By Monday, afternoon highs will remain in the 80s and showers and showers and storms will be through Sunday evening.

A strong cold front for this time of year will move into the area Saturday overnight into Sunday. Ahead of the front on Saturday, afternoon temps will remain around 90 degrees in Lubbock. For the folks along and east of the Caprock it will be a hot day with a high in the mid 90s.

After the cold front moves through Saturday night afternoon temperatures will remain between 80 to 85 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

In addition, showers and storms will be possible along the front early Sunday through late Sunday night.

It does look like Labor Day will be a nice one with highs in the 80s and partly to mostly sunny.

