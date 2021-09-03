COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park Pool closed Monday for Labor Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park Pool will be closed Monday, September 6 for Labor Day. It will reopen Tuesday, September 7 at 8 a.m.

The COVID-19 testing site at Clapp Park pool is open from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday - Friday on non-holiday weeks.

The testing site, located at 46th and Avenue U, will remain a drive-thru.

If you have any questions, please call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.