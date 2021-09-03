Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,l

Plainview ISD approves temporary mask mandate

The mandate would only go into effect if 6% of students and staff test positive

The order would last 10 days

Details here: Plainview ISD school board approves temporary mask mandate plan

Lubbock COVID-19 update

Lubbock County reported 429 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths Thursday

There are now 4,749 active cases

View the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 429 new cases on Thursday

Death toll rises from northeast storms

At least 46 people have been killed in flash flooding after Hurricane Ida rolled through the northeast

The storm system has spawned tornadoes and deadly flash flooding from Maryland to Connecticut

Read more here: Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida

