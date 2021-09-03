Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Sep. 3, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,l
Plainview ISD approves temporary mask mandate
- The mandate would only go into effect if 6% of students and staff test positive
- The order would last 10 days
- Details here: Plainview ISD school board approves temporary mask mandate plan
Lubbock COVID-19 update
- Lubbock County reported 429 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths Thursday
- There are now 4,749 active cases
- View the latest data here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports four additional deaths, 429 new cases on Thursday
Death toll rises from northeast storms
- At least 46 people have been killed in flash flooding after Hurricane Ida rolled through the northeast
- The storm system has spawned tornadoes and deadly flash flooding from Maryland to Connecticut
- Read more here: Flights resume, some power restored in New Orleans after Ida
