DPS details fatal crash in Crosby County, victim was refueling stranded vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a Lubbock man killed in a Sunday crash on U.S. 82 in Crosby County.

On August 29, at 5:34 p.m., two vehicles pulling travel trailers were parked on the right shoulder of the highway.

According to DPS, 50-year-old Alejandro Rene Garcia of Lubbock was attempting to add fuel to a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, a half-mile east of mile marker 356 on U.S. 82.

A 2016 Chevrolet pickup moving westbound on U.S. 82 collided with the rear of one of the travel trailers, lost control and collided with the parked pickups, striking Garcia.

Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the 2016 pickup was not injured.

