KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dillenger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dillenger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff say he loves attention, walks and playing with other dogs. Dillenger is chipped, neutered and up to date on all his shots. If you would like to make this gentle giant part of your family his adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

