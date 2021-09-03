Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dillenger

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dillenger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff say he loves attention, walks and playing with other dogs. Dillenger is chipped, neutered and up to date on all his shots. If you would like to make this gentle giant part of your family his adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289. If you have another pet in mind, adoption fees are waived on Wednesdays.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Armando Haddox and 22-year-old Lyla Herrera
2 arrested after police chase, crash in Downtown Lubbock
Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter...
Man extradited from Alaska, charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash
Alamo Drafthouse reopens Thursday, many changes included
Alamo Drafthouse reopens Thursday, many changes included
Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with...
Convicted murderer arrested after 85-mile chase, kidnapped woman uninjured
Monoclonal antibody infusion
Antibody Treatment for Covid Must Come Early

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Dillenger
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Friday, Sept. 3
Available at LAS
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Grampy
KCBD's Pet of the Day - Thurs., September 2
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Biggie
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggie