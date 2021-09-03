Labor Day Holiday Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances will remain low today and tomorrow, but an increase is anticipated Sunday. Temperatures will remain about the same today and tomorrow, but a notable dip is expected Sunday. Yesterday and last night’s rain totals are included near the end of this story.

Once again, isolated storms and showers will pop up this afternoon. Once again, rain is possible anywhere in the viewing area. Once again, with the above-average amount of moisture in the air, locally heavy rainfall is possible. Once again, most areas will remain dry.

Labor Day Weekend

This familiar weather pattern will continue into tomorrow, Saturday. By late Saturday, however, storm and rain chances will begin gradually climbing.

Isolated storms Friday and Saturday, with an increasing chance Sunday. (KCBD First Alert)

Scattered storms and showers are expected Sunday. With the rain and considerable cloud cover it will not be as hot. Most areas will have highs in the 80s.

Isolated storms are likely Labor Day, Monday. The day otherwise will be partly sunny, muggy, and very warm (even a little hot).

Some Strong Storms Expected

Any one of these storms, on any day, may produce localized flooding downpours, strong wind gusts, and dangerous lightning. Reminder, if you hear thunder or see lightning bolts you should be inside. Even if that is a vehicle.

76 MPH Microburst

Thursday at 8:14 PM CDT the West Texas Mesonet weather station near Brownfield measured a peak wind gust of 76 mph. The automated station is located approximately 2 miles south of the center of Brownfield.

Microbursts are a type of downburst. Both are powerful winds that descend from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly once they hit the ground.

Downburst winds may cause damage similar to that of an EF0 or EF1tornado and are sometimes misinterpreted as tornadoes.

A microburst is a downburst that is less than 2.5 miles in scale. Speeds as great as 150 mph are possible, though most are not nearly that strong. Winds this strong are a threat to life and property, and in some cases cause more damage than some tornadoes.

Rainfall Totals

While some areas in the city of Lubbock received more than a half inch of rain Thursday evening, the total at the Lubbock airport was 0.03″. That’s also the total for September to date.

The total for the year so far is 18.74″, which is 5.88″ above the average from January 1 through September 2. It’s also 0.41″ above what is considered Lubbock’s average annual precipitation (18.33″).

Measured rainfall totals for the 24 hours ending at 8 AM CDT Friday, via the TTU West Texas Mesonet:

1.60 Welch

1.07 O’Donnell

0.58 Brownfield

0.57 New Home

0.16 Gail

0.14 Tahoka

0.08 Wolfforth

0.07 Seminole

0.07 Southeast Lubbock

0.04 Seagraves

0.05 White River Lake

0.03 Spur

0.01 Amherst

0.01 Denver City

0.01 Memphis

0.01 Morton

0.01 Sundown

0.01 Tulia

