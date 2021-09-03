Local Listings
Lubbock Master Gardeners to host 2021 Hub City Garden Tour Sept. 5

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Master Gardeners will host its 2021 Hub City Garden tours this Saturday, Sept. 5, from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Take a tour of six locations throughout the Lubbock community. A map will be provided with each ticket booklet to gain entrance to all six locations.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance at the following locations:

  • Ticket Locations in advance.
  • Tom’s Tree place Location Sold Out. WOO WOO!
  • King Nursery 7204 Upland Ave
  • Green Thumb Pond & Supply 8703 19th
  • Spa by Shenna 8713 Milwaukee Ave
  • Mary Lee Gardens 6702 82nd street
  • Home Base 3701 50th street
  • Bybee Salon & Objet d’Art Gallery 2610 Salem Ave #10.

Kids 14 and under are free. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate the day of for $20.

Take note of the garden talk times taking place at each one:

  • 12:00 Food Forest
  • 12:30 DIY Garden Construction
  • 1:00 Aquaponics
  • 1:30 Composting
  • 2:00 Propagation
  • 2:30 Vegetable Gardening
  • 3:00 DIY Garden Construction
  • 3:30 Food Forest
  • 4:00 Composting
  • 4:30 Rainwater Catchment
  • 5:00 Self-Watering Tubs
  • 5:30 Propagation

Monthly Guides are available on the tour along with other garden information you may be interested in to take home. Seeds, plants & garden related items for sale at some of the locations.

