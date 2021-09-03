Lubbock Master Gardeners to host 2021 Hub City Garden Tour Sept. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Master Gardeners will host its 2021 Hub City Garden tours this Saturday, Sept. 5, from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Take a tour of six locations throughout the Lubbock community. A map will be provided with each ticket booklet to gain entrance to all six locations.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance at the following locations:

Ticket Locations in advance.

Tom’s Tree place Location Sold Out. WOO WOO!

King Nursery 7204 Upland Ave

Green Thumb Pond & Supply 8703 19th

Spa by Shenna 8713 Milwaukee Ave

Mary Lee Gardens 6702 82nd street

Home Base 3701 50th street

Bybee Salon & Objet d’Art Gallery 2610 Salem Ave #10.

Kids 14 and under are free. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate the day of for $20.

Take note of the garden talk times taking place at each one:

12:00 Food Forest

12:30 DIY Garden Construction

1:00 Aquaponics

1:30 Composting

2:00 Propagation

2:30 Vegetable Gardening

3:00 DIY Garden Construction

3:30 Food Forest

4:00 Composting

4:30 Rainwater Catchment

5:00 Self-Watering Tubs

5:30 Propagation

Monthly Guides are available on the tour along with other garden information you may be interested in to take home. Seeds, plants & garden related items for sale at some of the locations.

