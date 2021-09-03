Lubbock Master Gardeners to host 2021 Hub City Garden Tour Sept. 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Master Gardeners will host its 2021 Hub City Garden tours this Saturday, Sept. 5, from noon until 6:00 p.m.
Take a tour of six locations throughout the Lubbock community. A map will be provided with each ticket booklet to gain entrance to all six locations.
Tickets can be purchased for $15 in advance at the following locations:
- Tom's Tree place Location Sold Out.
- King Nursery 7204 Upland Ave
- Green Thumb Pond & Supply 8703 19th
- Spa by Shenna 8713 Milwaukee Ave
- Mary Lee Gardens 6702 82nd street
- Home Base 3701 50th street
- Bybee Salon & Objet d’Art Gallery 2610 Salem Ave #10.
Kids 14 and under are free. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate the day of for $20.
Take note of the garden talk times taking place at each one:
- 12:00 Food Forest
- 12:30 DIY Garden Construction
- 1:00 Aquaponics
- 1:30 Composting
- 2:00 Propagation
- 2:30 Vegetable Gardening
- 3:00 DIY Garden Construction
- 3:30 Food Forest
- 4:00 Composting
- 4:30 Rainwater Catchment
- 5:00 Self-Watering Tubs
- 5:30 Propagation
Monthly Guides are available on the tour along with other garden information you may be interested in to take home. Seeds, plants & garden related items for sale at some of the locations.
