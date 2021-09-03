Lubbock native experiences devastating New York flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The remnants of hurricane Ida caused historic and deadly flooding in the northeast. A Lubbock native living in Brooklyn was caught on the subway in the chaos.

Averi Cross was born and raised in Lubbock. She moved to New York City at 19 years old, where she’s lived on and off for school. She says she’s experienced severe weather and winter storms since moving there, but this was the first time she’s ever really feared for her safety.

“I feel like it happened in a flash,” Cross said.

Cross knew it was going to rain, but not that much. She was at a friend’s house for dinner on the Upper West Side when the storm hit. She ran outside to get to the subway for her hour and a half trek back home to Brooklyn.

“The rain had only been going for like maybe 30-45 minutes and it was already just puddles along the street and cars just kind of slowly moving through it,” Cross said.

After she made it onto the train, she got the flash flood warning, stating it was a dangerous and life-threatening situation. With each stop, she watched water pour through the subway.

“For me like personally, emotionally, my mom texted me and she was like, ‘Please get home safe. I love you.’ And she ended it with, ‘I love you,’ you know what I mean? and I was like, oh my gosh, like I could not get home safe,” Cross said.

At her final stop, she rushed up the flooding stairway and through the last 7 minute sprint to get home. She heard sirens all night, her admiration for first responders just as strong as it was back home in West Texas.

“Just watching the videos of literally these just cops like going into the water, like going in to find, like get these people, rescue them from their cars, is absolutely just like, it makes me want to cry,” Cross said.

On a Zoom call in Central Park, Cross says the city feels eerie. Water still consumes an arch people can usually walk through.

“Coming out on the other side of it, here we are now, the next day and it’s beautiful. The sun is shining. Like it’s gorgeous, which is, feels kind of odd to how, what a terrible tragedy this really has been,” Cross said.

In Queens, the New York Police Department commissioner says at least 8 people died in their basements of homes inundated with water.

“It was because of a storm, you know what I mean. Something, the storm like almost seems so insignificant and like these people’s lives like meant a lot. And so, you know I just, I try and put myself there. Like that definitely could’ve been me. That could’ve been one of my friends. You know, and so, I think just us really having the sensitivity to come together and grieve with them,” Cross said.

Most of the subways cross usually takes were still shut down Thursday and most of her classes got moved to Zoom.

She hopes people will take time to acknowledge the lives that were lost and says New York’s resilience will help the city get through this together.

