Power outage reported in City of Tahoka

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - More than 600 residents and businesses are without power in Tahoka, according to Xcel Energy.

City services and schools have been impacted. At this time homes, businesses and fire hydrants are not receiving water.

Xcel is working to restore power as soon as possible to the city infrastructure and school. The cause of the outage has not yet been determined.

View the current outage map here: Electric Outage Map

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.