Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Texas Tech facing Houston in season opener, 6 p.m. Saturday

Texas Tech football will open their 2021 season on Saturday as they face Houston in the Texas...
Texas Tech football will open their 2021 season on Saturday as they face Houston in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Bradey King
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football will open their 2021 season on Saturday as they face Houston in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.

Head Coach Matt Wells enters his third season with the Red Raiders with an 8-14 overall record at Texas Tech. Houston is led by Head Coach Dana Holgorsen, who used to coach at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders will unveil a new-look offense under first-year Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie Saturday after the former Red Riader quarterback returned to his alma mater this offseason.

In addition Cumbie’s debut, quarterback Tyler Shough is set to make his first start as a Red Raider. Shough led Oregon to a 4-3 record and a Pac-12 title a year ago.

The Red Raider two top linebackers Colin Schooler and Riko Jeffers return this season, but Texas Tech will also debut a few new faces on defense, including transfers Marquis Waters, Malik Dunlap, Rayshad Williams and Jesiah Pierre. This defensive coordinator brings a lot of experience on defense, which will be a key to their success.

Texas Tech and Houston will meet for the 33rd time in program history Saturday as the Cougars lead the all-time series with a 18-13-1 advantage. The Red Raiders enter this weekend having won eight of the last nine games versus the Cougars.

Coach Wells is 2-0 in season openers with Texas Tech and he has a lot of confidence in the Red Raiders abilities heading into Houston.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Armando Haddox and 22-year-old Lyla Herrera
2 arrested after police chase, crash in Downtown Lubbock
Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter...
Man extradited from Alaska, charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash
Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with...
Convicted murderer arrested after 85-mile chase, kidnapped woman uninjured
Alamo Drafthouse reopens Thursday, many changes included
Alamo Drafthouse reopens Thursday, many changes included
Monoclonal antibody infusion
Antibody Treatment for Covid Must Come Early

Latest News

The Quarter Horse race that every owner, breeder, trainer and jockey wants to win is Ruidoso...
WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs
End Zone Scores & Highlights for Thursday, Sept. 2
Diane had some cool games that I had never heard of including Hula Hoop Scoop, Hungry Hungry...
I Beat Pete Challenge #987
KCBD News at 10 End Zone 09/02/2021
KCBD News at 10 End Zone 09/02/2021