Texas Tech facing Houston in season opener, 6 p.m. Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football will open their 2021 season on Saturday as they face Houston in the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.

Head Coach Matt Wells enters his third season with the Red Raiders with an 8-14 overall record at Texas Tech. Houston is led by Head Coach Dana Holgorsen, who used to coach at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders will unveil a new-look offense under first-year Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie Saturday after the former Red Riader quarterback returned to his alma mater this offseason.

In addition Cumbie’s debut, quarterback Tyler Shough is set to make his first start as a Red Raider. Shough led Oregon to a 4-3 record and a Pac-12 title a year ago.

The Red Raider two top linebackers Colin Schooler and Riko Jeffers return this season, but Texas Tech will also debut a few new faces on defense, including transfers Marquis Waters, Malik Dunlap, Rayshad Williams and Jesiah Pierre. This defensive coordinator brings a lot of experience on defense, which will be a key to their success.

Texas Tech and Houston will meet for the 33rd time in program history Saturday as the Cougars lead the all-time series with a 18-13-1 advantage. The Red Raiders enter this weekend having won eight of the last nine games versus the Cougars.

Coach Wells is 2-0 in season openers with Texas Tech and he has a lot of confidence in the Red Raiders abilities heading into Houston.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.