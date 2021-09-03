Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Walmart to give raise to more than 500K employees

Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour...
Walmart workers in Food and General Merchandise units will be getting at least a dollar an hour increase.(WALMART via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Walmart workers are getting a raise.

The company says it is increasing pay for more than 565,000 employees.

Workers in food and general merchandise units will be getting a pay increase of at least a dollar an hour.

This means the new U.S. average hourly wage at Walmart is $16.40, which is ahead of many other retailers.

Several companies, including CVS, have recently raised their minimum wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Armando Haddox and 22-year-old Lyla Herrera
2 arrested after police chase, crash in Downtown Lubbock
Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter...
Man extradited from Alaska, charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash
Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with...
Convicted murderer arrested after 85-mile chase, kidnapped woman uninjured
Alamo Drafthouse reopens Thursday, many changes included
Alamo Drafthouse reopens Thursday, many changes included
Monoclonal antibody infusion
Antibody Treatment for Covid Must Come Early

Latest News

Hub City Garden Tour this Saturday from noon until 6 p.m.
Lubbock Master Gardeners to host 2021 Hub City Garden Tour Sept. 5
A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Police look for missing in wake of catastrophic Ida flooding
In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk...
Afghan evacuation raises concerns about child trafficking
Hub City Garden Tour
Noon Notebook - Hub City Garden Tour