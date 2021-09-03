Local Listings
WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs

The World’s Richest Quarter Horse Race
The Quarter Horse race that every owner, breeder, trainer and jockey wants to win is Ruidoso Downs’ signature event, the All American Futurity.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KCBD) - The $3 Million All American Futurity happens Labor Day at Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Jess Savin Candy, a two-year-old quarter horse, qualified for the All American Futurity and has a chance to win the Quarter Horse Triple Crown for two-year-old quarter horses. There has been only one horse to accomplish that feat; Special Effort in 1981.

Jess Savin Candy won the Ruidoso Futurity on June 13 and the Rainbow Futurity on July 25.

The horse recorded the fastest time of the day on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, 21.187 seconds for 440-yards, and qualified for the All American Futurity finals.

The other quarter horses that qualified for the All American Futurity include: Fdd Scout in 21.189 seconds, Press Is My Hero in 21.274 seconds, El Painted Eagle in 21.317 seconds, and Jess Dealin in 21.381 seconds. A complete listing of the horses and their times is available here. (pdf)

All American Futurity has a purse of $3 million and is the richest race for a two-year-old of any breed in North America.

The race is on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

