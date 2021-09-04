Local Listings
City of Lubbock encourages use of My LBK app to report potholes, code violations

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’ve seen more city clean up happening lately it’s due in part to the city’s app, My LBK.

City Communications Manager Lacey Nobles said most requests for repair, code violations, and weed violations can go through the app.

“It’s hard to keep all the citizens happy, but by offering this service, it’s a way to engage more mobile citizens that don’t want to call 311 or mess with going online,” Nobles said.

DOWNLOAD LINK: Get the MyLBK app here or from your app store

You can take a picture and set a pin to help city staff find your request. Then the city has four days to complete it. Citizens can also interact with the departments handling their request.

“If there’s a question, some of the departments will reach out to the user that submitted the report, if they can’t find it exactly, to ask questions,” Nobles said.

The app will ask you to log in with an email address, so you can receive updates on your request.

