Cooler temps, heavy rain possible for your holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some weather changes coming this weekend all thanks to a cold front moving through the area.

Not much change on Saturday with summer heat remaining in place. Highs expected in the 90s across the South Plains today. Plenty of sunshine for your day with some afternoon showers and storms possible. These storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, but most of the area will likely stay dry. Expect a light breeze from the southwest about 10-15 mph.

Overnight tonight, the cold front mentioned will slowly sag into the South Plains. This will bring behind it cooler temperatures but also a better chance for rain overnight tonight and into Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild overnight tonight in the upper 60s, lower 70s.

The biggest change weather-wise will be felt Sunday with much cooler temperatures topping out in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will keep those temperatures down and will bring us the chance for showers and storms throughout the day on Sunday. Again, not everyone will see rain all day, but where we do see these showers we can expect some locally heavy rainfall. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but flash flooding will be of a concern.

Labor Day will be cool as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will continue into Monday but not expecting as widespread of showers. A bit of a warmer, drier pattern returns beyond Monday with highs climbing back into the upper 90s and sunshine returning to the South Plains.

Have a great weekend!

