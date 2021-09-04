Local Listings
End Zone Scores and Highlights for Friday, Sept. 3

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Christ The King 27 Cotton Center 47

Lubbock Titans 22 San Jacinto 6

O’Donnell 0 Garden City 48

Wellman-Union 0 Loop 48

All Saints 58 Lazbuddie 46

Hart 0 Amherst 48

Valley 56 Petersburg 32

Motley County 68 Knox City 22

Wilson 0 Whiteface 56

Hedley 39 Silverton 37

Ira 46 Buena Vista 43

Paducah 33 Groom 34

Nazareth 8 Happy 53

Kress 64 Whitharral 68

Dimmitt 14 Olton 4

Sundown 40 Sudan 0

Muleshoe 20 Lamesa 24

Wellington 6 New Deal 28

Memphis 24 Crosbyton 20

Denver City 14 Littlefield 18

Borger 0 Friona 38

Lubbock 10 Big Spring 49

Farwell 41 Bovina 7

Clovis 0 Frenship 62

Clarendon 12 Ralls 8

Monterey 22 Abilene Wylie 30

Brownfield 13 Tulia 38

Seminole 23 Shallowater 36

Estacado 27 Dumas 30

Levelland 7 Snyder 45

Lubbock Cooper 28 Coronado 7

Seagraves 28 Tahoka 26

Slaton 8 Abernathy 46

Smyer 14 Plains 20

Floydada 0 Lockney 24

Highland Park 12 Hale Center 26

Palo Duro 64 Plainview 41

Roosevelt 49 New Home 0

Clyde 6 Idalou 24

Forsan 22 Post 6

Sweetwater 14 Jim Ned 56

Kingdom Prep 63 Rochelle 64

Lubbock Christian 46 Quanah 22

Legacy Prep 23 Trinity Christian 63

Rankin 46 Springlake-Earth 30

Hermleigh 71 Avalon 26

