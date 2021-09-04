End Zone Scores and Highlights for Friday, Sept. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Christ The King 27 Cotton Center 47
Lubbock Titans 22 San Jacinto 6
O’Donnell 0 Garden City 48
Wellman-Union 0 Loop 48
All Saints 58 Lazbuddie 46
Hart 0 Amherst 48
Valley 56 Petersburg 32
Motley County 68 Knox City 22
Wilson 0 Whiteface 56
Hedley 39 Silverton 37
Ira 46 Buena Vista 43
Paducah 33 Groom 34
Nazareth 8 Happy 53
Kress 64 Whitharral 68
Dimmitt 14 Olton 4
Sundown 40 Sudan 0
Muleshoe 20 Lamesa 24
Wellington 6 New Deal 28
Memphis 24 Crosbyton 20
Denver City 14 Littlefield 18
Borger 0 Friona 38
Lubbock 10 Big Spring 49
Farwell 41 Bovina 7
Clovis 0 Frenship 62
Clarendon 12 Ralls 8
Monterey 22 Abilene Wylie 30
Brownfield 13 Tulia 38
Seminole 23 Shallowater 36
Estacado 27 Dumas 30
Levelland 7 Snyder 45
Lubbock Cooper 28 Coronado 7
Seagraves 28 Tahoka 26
Slaton 8 Abernathy 46
Smyer 14 Plains 20
Floydada 0 Lockney 24
Highland Park 12 Hale Center 26
Palo Duro 64 Plainview 41
Roosevelt 49 New Home 0
Clyde 6 Idalou 24
Forsan 22 Post 6
Sweetwater 14 Jim Ned 56
Kingdom Prep 63 Rochelle 64
Lubbock Christian 46 Quanah 22
Legacy Prep 23 Trinity Christian 63
Rankin 46 Springlake-Earth 30
Hermleigh 71 Avalon 26
