Families changing Labor Day plans in response to COVID, high travel costs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This holiday weekend, many families are packing up for one last trip before the school year begins. For others, steep prices and the pandemic are keeping them at home.

Trina Harris is heading to Prairie View for Labor Day weekend. She’s going to see her daughter, who just started her first semester of college.

“Before football season starts with the other little ones. So, a great weekend for her. She doesn’t know we’re coming. So, kind of a little surprise for both,” Harris said.

Sylvia Alardin wants a vacation, but says in this economy, it would break the bank.

“Definitely not going to be able to go out of town because everything is so high. The gas, the rooms, everything and besides, the Delta variant and everything else going on. It’s just safer for us to stay and definitely least expensive choice for us,” Alardin said.

COVID-19 is also keeping Jerry Jimenez in town.

”I had it about a month ago and I can’t get vaccinated until another three months. So, I don’t want to catch it again ‘cause it’s a very serious disease and I’m still trying to recover from it,” Jimenez said.

While others are also making the choice to stay in, they’re getting creative to keep the weekend full of fun, including Micko Daniels’ family.

“This weekend, I’m just going to relax at home. I have a daughter that’s turning 23 on Saturday. So, we’re going to have a big birthday party for her. She’s wanting to have Thanksgiving for her birthday, so that’s what we’re going to do this weekend, enjoy turkey and dressing and the whole nine for her,” Daniels said.

Whether you’re on Lubbock’s city streets or out on the highway, Sergeant Johnny Bures wants you to get home safe.

He says more DPS troopers will be out on patrol to make sure people aren’t speeding and to reduce the risk of crashes caused by drunk drivers.

“We don’t want any bad crashes. We want everyone to make it all the way through to where they get back to work and school on Tuesday. So, those increased patrols, that’s just to slow folks down, but be helpful, also, if we need something,” Bures said.

Bures says to make sure your car is ready for your trip before you leave. Buckle up and remove distractions while behind the wheel. As always, if you see an emergency vehicle pulled over helping someone out, move over and slow down.

