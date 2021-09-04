Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Rescue group helps dogs from Louisiana after Ida

By WPTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. (WPTV) - As Louisiana continues to recover from unimaginable devastation from Ida, a dog rescue group is doing what it can to help care for the animals left behind.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Florida rescued more than a dozen dogs last weekend before the storm even hit.

“We have seen from past storms the devastation it can do and how these animals and shelters suffer with no power and no water and no animal supplies,” Lauree Simmons with the group said. “We always like to be proactive. We went up the day before the storm and helped clear out one shelter.”

The group went out again to rescue even more dogs after the storm hit.

“We took over 100 cases of water and 5,000 pounds of the animal supplies to five different rescues and two different shelters,” Simmons said. “We just wanted to make it easier for them to care for their pets so they can continue rebuilding and cleaning up their properties.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The second round of dogs arrived from Louisiana Friday night and will be in quarantine for two weeks.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue has more than 850 dogs on their property available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Armando Haddox and 22-year-old Lyla Herrera
2 arrested after police chase, crash in Downtown Lubbock
Raymundo Miguel Gamboa was extradited from Anchorage, Alaska, and arrested for manslaughter...
Man extradited from Alaska, charged with manslaughter in fatal Lubbock crash
Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with...
Convicted murderer arrested after 85-mile chase, kidnapped woman uninjured
Victim was refueling stranded vehicle before fatal collision in Crosby County
Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.
Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.

Latest News

Dog rescue group helps care for animals after Ida.
Dogs rescued after Hurricane Ida
Source: KCBD Video
COVID, gas prices changing plans for Labor Day
Source: KCBD Video
Submit requests, report code violations with MyLBK App
myLBK
City of Lubbock encourages use of My LBK app to report potholes, code violations