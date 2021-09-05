Local Listings
5 injured, 1 seriously in Shallowater crash

Gray TV Graphic
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Shallowater on Sunday afternoon.

DPS tells us the driver of a Ford Mustang was headed east on FM 1294 and “disregarded the stop sign at the intersection,” colliding with a GMC pickup traveling southeast on US 84.

Four people in the GMC had minor injuries. The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The call came in at 12:40 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

