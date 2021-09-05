Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Abilene’s Tanner Wright finishes fourth at Tokyo Paralympics

Tanner Wright
Tanner Wright(Facebook)
By Andrew Wood
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was a kicker for the McMurry War Hawks, then became track standout for the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys. On Saturday, he stood under the stadium lights representing the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Saturday’s Men’s 400m T47 Final included runners in multiple groups based on limb deficiencies. In Paralympic Sports, the lower classification number indicates a greater degree of impairment, and Wright, who was born with arthrogryposis (rare condition that has affected the development of his right arm) ran as a T46 sprinter.

Even though the Fort Worth-native finished 1.32 seconds away from the podium (all three medalists were “T46” sprinters), Wright earned the right to be called the fastest T46 sprinter in the world. He crossed the finish line with a personal best time of 49.36, three-quarters of a second faster than the other runner in his class, Lucas de Sousa Lima of Brazil.

The HSU alum, who still lives in Abilene working as a graduate assistant for the university’s track & field program, also finished ahead of two other T47 runners in Saturday’s final- Luis Segura of the Dominican Republic (49.61) and Thomas Normandeau of Canada (50.02).

With a world record time of 47.38, Moroccan Ayoub Sadni earned gold, Thomaz de Moraes of Brazil landed silver (47.87) and his fellow countryman Petrucio dos Santos took home the bronze (48.04).

Earlier in these Games, the former North Crowley Panther raced in the finals to the Men’s 100m T47 sprint, and finished in seventh place with a time of 11.21.

The Tokyo Paralympics conclude with the Sunday’s closing ceremony. NBC’s Primetime special airs 6 p.m. on KCBD-TV.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim was refueling stranded vehicle before fatal collision in Crosby County
Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.
Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.
End Zone Scores and Highlights for Friday, Sept. 3
Orlando Martinez Flores, 33 (pictured), has been charged by the Roswell Police Department with...
Convicted murderer arrested after 85-mile chase, kidnapped woman uninjured
1 person is dead, another injured after a drive-by shooting in Central Lubbock early Wednesday...
$5,000 reward offered in deadly drive-by shooting case

Latest News

Texas Tech battling Houston in their season opener
Texas Tech leads Houston 24-21 in 4th Q
End Zone Scores and Highlights for Friday, Sept. 3
The Quarter Horse race that every owner, breeder, trainer and jockey wants to win is Ruidoso...
WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 3