Abilene’s Tanner Wright finishes fourth at Tokyo Paralympics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - He was a kicker for the McMurry War Hawks, then became track standout for the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys. On Saturday, he stood under the stadium lights representing the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Saturday’s Men’s 400m T47 Final included runners in multiple groups based on limb deficiencies. In Paralympic Sports, the lower classification number indicates a greater degree of impairment, and Wright, who was born with arthrogryposis (rare condition that has affected the development of his right arm) ran as a T46 sprinter.

Even though the Fort Worth-native finished 1.32 seconds away from the podium (all three medalists were “T46” sprinters), Wright earned the right to be called the fastest T46 sprinter in the world. He crossed the finish line with a personal best time of 49.36, three-quarters of a second faster than the other runner in his class, Lucas de Sousa Lima of Brazil.

The HSU alum, who still lives in Abilene working as a graduate assistant for the university’s track & field program, also finished ahead of two other T47 runners in Saturday’s final- Luis Segura of the Dominican Republic (49.61) and Thomas Normandeau of Canada (50.02).

With a world record time of 47.38, Moroccan Ayoub Sadni earned gold, Thomaz de Moraes of Brazil landed silver (47.87) and his fellow countryman Petrucio dos Santos took home the bronze (48.04).

Earlier in these Games, the former North Crowley Panther raced in the finals to the Men’s 100m T47 sprint, and finished in seventh place with a time of 11.21.

The Tokyo Paralympics conclude with the Sunday’s closing ceremony. NBC’s Primetime special airs 6 p.m. on KCBD-TV.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.