End Zone Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The second KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Frenship Tigers.

In their week two matchup against the Clovis Wildcats, the Tigers won 62-0 to improve their undefeated record to (2-0).

Frenship finished the 2020 season, with a record of (3-6), but with a win over Coronado in week one and a shut out of the Wildcats the team has made strides in the offseason. Star quarterback, Chad Pharies is back in the lineup to lead the offense, while their young defense brings a new level of athleticism that forced three turnovers in the first quarter against Clovis.

Next week the Tigers will host Lubbock Cooper for their straight game of the season.

