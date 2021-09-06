Criteria changes for COVID-19 testing at Clapp Park Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In order to ensure serving those with the greatest risk and to improve processing times, the criteria to receive a COVID-19 test at Clapp Park will change starting Tuesday, September 7.

To receive a test at this site, you must meet one of the following criteria:

Have COVID-19 symptoms

Were exposed to COVID-19 and it has been at least 5 days since the exposure

This site will not test you if you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days. This site will also no longer conduct COVID-19 testing for travel clearance, routine employment screening or athletic participation.

