KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Toby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Toby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services.

He is a sweet, lovable Shepherd mix. Staff say Toby loves to play with people and other dogs. If you need a workout buddy he has plenty of energy for that too. Toby is chipped, neutered and up to date on all his shots. His adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

