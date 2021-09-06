Local Listings
A seasonable Labor Day with a stray shower possible

By Robert Gauthreaux III
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Expect some patchy fog this morning. Temperatures today will likely avoid the 90s, and a stray shower is possible. If we see any, it will probably be for less than 10% of the viewing area. Other areas toward the Permian Basin and off the Caprock.

TODAY: Foggy, then mostly sunny. High of 89°, calm wind, stray shower in the evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, low of 67°, S 10

As we move into the rest of the week, temperatures increase quite a bit. We’re looking at the upper 90s potentially near the weekend, which is well above average, with mostly dry conditions expected. Generally, this summer has been much cooler and wetter than average across Texas.

-RG3

