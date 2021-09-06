Warm and sunny for Labor Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a mostly cloudy and rainy Sunday across the South Plains, sunshine looks to return in time for Labor Day.

Mostly sunny and warm with a slim chance for an isolated, afternoon shower. (KCBD)

A cool start to your Labor Day, with morning lows in the 60s across the South Plains. Plenty of sunshine for the day will warm temperatures up anywhere from the mid 80s to the mid 90s across the KCBD viewing area on Monday afternoon. Expecting a high of 89 degrees in Lubbock. There remains a very slim chance for an afternoon shower or two, but most of the area will stay dry through the day.

Highs will return to the 90s in Lubbock by Tuesday, with a gradual warm up to the mid 90s by the end of the week, while the average high temp for this time of year continues to dip down into the upper 80s. A very slim chance we will see any precipitation beyond Monday as we return to a drier pattern.

Thankfully, some of the area picked up some much needed rainfall this weekend, although Lubbock stayed dry. Isolated storms brought anywhere from a trace to 2″ of rain to the South Plains. Below is a list of 48 hour rainfall totals from Friday-Sunday pm.

Rainfall totals from 7pm Friday-7pm Sunday. (KCBD)

