Amarillo police investigating 5 shootings in north Amarillo over 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating five shootings in North Amarillo that took place in the last 24 hours.

Investigators are asking for information that could help identify the suspect in these shootings.

The first shooting took place at 12:05 a.m. at the 900 block of Heather. The 17-year-old victim was driving his car when the suspect drove by and shot him, striking him in the upper body.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just 30 minutes later, police were called to the 1300 block of Aster on a shooting. The 20-year-old victim was driving in the 1000 block of Eastern Street when the suspect drove up beside him and started shooting. The victim’s car was struck, but he was not injured.

Around 12:41 a.m., officers were called to the area of Northeast 20th and Iris Street for another shooting. The 48-year-old victim told officers she was driving when the suspect drove beside her and began shooting at the car. She was not injured.

Then, around 8:20 p.m., officers were called to the 6700 block of Northeast 19th Avenue for a fourth shooting. The 52-year-old victim told officers the suspect followed her car and then fired shots at her, striking her car. She was not injured.

Around 9:21 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Northwest 15th and Monroe Street. Police found a 62-year-old woman dead in her car. She had been shot while driving.

The first four shootings happened in the same neighborhood, and all of the victims described the suspect’s car as being a dark colored, four-door sedan with bright headlights.

Police are investigating these shootings, but no one has been arrested at this time.

If you have any information on these shootings, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at *(806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

