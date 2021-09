LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Wilson.

The notice was issued around 2 a.m. Tuesday after a water leak. Repairs to the leak have been made and the water system is being pressured back up, but citizens should boil all water before consumption.

The city says sample results should be back by tomorrow.

