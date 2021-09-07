Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Quarter Horse race that every owner, breeder, trainer and jockey wants to win is Ruidoso...
WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs
Criteria changes for COVID-19 testing at Clapp Park Tuesday
Gray TV Graphic
5 injured, 1 seriously in Shallowater crash
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies
On September 11, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel in the Historic...
Texas Tech pregame party on Sept. 11 to feature Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel

Latest News

A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Reasons for Florida family’s massacre may never be known, authorities say
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue Wednesday
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
The 80-year-old Brazilian soccer great went to the hospital last week for routine exams when...
Soccer great Pelé recovering from colon surgery to remove tumor