Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Consider This: Show up and Support Red and Black

By Dan Jackson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The landscape of fall sports is staunchly different than this time last year.

And the first weekend of Texas Tech football is off to a great start with a win in Houston, and it almost felt normal.

Both teams played well despite a lack-luster turnout in the stands on both sides of the stadium. But it doesn’t have to be that way in Lubbock.

And this year, our Red Raider coaches and players need us more than ever.

Consider This: The rule makers this year have decisively said there are no crowd capacity restrictions in the stadium. That means tech ticket holders have a chance to support the red and black, in person, 100%.

And doing just that, especially for the home opener is critical. Our job as fans means showing up, filling the stadium, and cheering our team to a win so that other conferences and big tv sports networks take note.

Personally, covid fears and conference uncertainty won’t keep me away. In fact, all the more reason to be there in full force.

So, if you have tickets, please join me, and use them or find someone that will.  Let’s show the Red Raiders our full support and display the true value of Texas Tech University and Red Raider athletics.

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at: KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This 5600 Avenue A Lubbock, TX 79404 ‘Consider This’ is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Quarter Horse race that every owner, breeder, trainer and jockey wants to win is Ruidoso...
WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs
Criteria changes for COVID-19 testing at Clapp Park Tuesday
Gray TV Graphic
5 injured, 1 seriously in Shallowater crash
On September 11, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel in the Historic...
Texas Tech pregame party on Sept. 11 to feature Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies

Latest News

Consider This: Lower taxes, smaller government
Consider This: Lower taxes, smaller government
Consider This: Lower taxes, smaller government
Consider This: Vet School latest feat; now Tech deserves PUF split
Consider This: Vet School latest feat; now Tech deserves PUF split
Consider This: Vet School latest feat; now Tech deserves PUF split