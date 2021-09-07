Consider This: Show up and Support Red and Black

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The landscape of fall sports is staunchly different than this time last year.

And the first weekend of Texas Tech football is off to a great start with a win in Houston, and it almost felt normal.

Both teams played well despite a lack-luster turnout in the stands on both sides of the stadium. But it doesn’t have to be that way in Lubbock.

And this year, our Red Raider coaches and players need us more than ever.

Consider This: The rule makers this year have decisively said there are no crowd capacity restrictions in the stadium. That means tech ticket holders have a chance to support the red and black, in person, 100%.

And doing just that, especially for the home opener is critical. Our job as fans means showing up, filling the stadium, and cheering our team to a win so that other conferences and big tv sports networks take note.

Personally, covid fears and conference uncertainty won’t keep me away. In fact, all the more reason to be there in full force.

So, if you have tickets, please join me, and use them or find someone that will. Let’s show the Red Raiders our full support and display the true value of Texas Tech University and Red Raider athletics.

