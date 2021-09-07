COVID-19: Lubbock reports six additional deaths, 402 new cases on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting six additional deaths and 402 new cases on Tuesday, September 7.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 4,739. The City’s dashboard is reporting 343 daily recoveries for Tuesday.

A total of 59,284 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 796 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Monday, 284 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 20.37 percent of total hospital capacity. There are 65 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 185 hospitalized with 51 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Monday, 9 of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 121,783 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 1,130 from Friday’s report.

Monday, 9/6/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 257

- Active Cases: 4,355

- Total Hospitalized: 185

The Texas Department of State Health Services has also reported 55.20% of Lubbock County’s population over 12 years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 13,995,000 people fully vaccinated in the State.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

