Dave and Busters eyeing Lubbock location

Dave & Busters
Dave & Busters(KWCH)
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents may soon be able to eat, drink and game to their hearts’ content - Dallas-based restaurant and arcade Dave and Buster’s is eyeing a new location in Lubbock.

According to the public meeting agenda, the Lubbock Zoning Board of Adjustment is set to hear a request regarding the number of required parking spaces for a sports grill, filed by Dave and Buster’s Inc.

The new location would be located in the West End shopping center, next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux off W Loop 289 and 26th St.

Tract L (pictured above) off W Loop 289 may soon be home to restaurant and arcade Dave & Buster's.(Graco Real Estate Development)

Graco Real Estate Development, which manages the property location named on the zoning request, declined to comment. Dave and Buster’s did not respond to a request for comment.

The zoning hearing will take place Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Citizens Tower Council Chambers and is open to citizen comment.

