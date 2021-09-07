Dave and Busters eyeing Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock residents may soon be able to eat, drink and game to their hearts’ content - Dallas-based restaurant and arcade Dave and Buster’s is eyeing a new location in Lubbock.

According to the public meeting agenda, the Lubbock Zoning Board of Adjustment is set to hear a request regarding the number of required parking spaces for a sports grill, filed by Dave and Buster’s Inc.

The new location would be located in the West End shopping center, next to Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux off W Loop 289 and 26th St.

Tract L (pictured above) off W Loop 289 may soon be home to restaurant and arcade Dave & Buster's. (Graco Real Estate Development)

Graco Real Estate Development, which manages the property location named on the zoning request, declined to comment. Dave and Buster’s did not respond to a request for comment.

The zoning hearing will take place Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the Citizens Tower Council Chambers and is open to citizen comment.

