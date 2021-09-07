Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock City Council to hold public hearing on city’s budget and tax rate
- The city plans to invest more money into pay raises for the police department
- The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at Citizens Tower
Governor Abbott to sign election reform bill
- The measure bans 24-hour voting, adds new restrictions to mail in ballots and gives more power to partisan poll watchers
U.S. Attorney General pledges to protect Texas abortion clinics
- Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will enforce a law which prohibits threatening patients and abortion providers
- Garland is considering ways to challenge Texas’ abortion ban
- Read more here: Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas
Boil water notice issued for City of Wilson
- The notice was issued around 2:00 a.m. after a water leak
- Repairs to the leak have been made and the water system is being pressured back up, but citizens should boil water before consumption
- The city says sample results should be back by tomorrow
