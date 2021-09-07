Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock City Council to hold public hearing on city’s budget and tax rate

The city plans to invest more money into pay raises for the police department

The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at Citizens Tower

Governor Abbott to sign election reform bill

The measure bans 24-hour voting, adds new restrictions to mail in ballots and gives more power to partisan poll watchers

U.S. Attorney General pledges to protect Texas abortion clinics

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will enforce a law which prohibits threatening patients and abortion providers

Garland is considering ways to challenge Texas’ abortion ban

Boil water notice issued for City of Wilson

The notice was issued around 2:00 a.m. after a water leak

Repairs to the leak have been made and the water system is being pressured back up, but citizens should boil water before consumption

The city says sample results should be back by tomorrow

