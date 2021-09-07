Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Local Listings
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock City Council to hold public hearing on city’s budget and tax rate

  • The city plans to invest more money into pay raises for the police department
  • The meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at Citizens Tower

Governor Abbott to sign election reform bill

  • The measure bans 24-hour voting, adds new restrictions to mail in ballots and gives more power to partisan poll watchers

U.S. Attorney General pledges to protect Texas abortion clinics

Boil water notice issued for City of Wilson

  • The notice was issued around 2:00 a.m. after a water leak
  • Repairs to the leak have been made and the water system is being pressured back up, but citizens should boil water before consumption
  • The city says sample results should be back by tomorrow

