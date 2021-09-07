Local Listings
Friday shooting reported as self-defense, suspect in critical condition pending charges

(Source: Gray News)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a victim in self-defense early Friday morning.

Lubbock police responded to a shots fired called near 1st Street and University Ave. around 2:19 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man laying in the front yard of the home with gunshot wounds. According to witnesses, the wounded man reportedly showed up to the home and started fighting with another man after being told to leave repeatedly.

Witnesses told police the suspect was trespassing and not allowed on the property. He attempted to assault one of the men at the home, according to the police report. That’s when the second victim told police he went back into the home and grabbed a firearm. He stated he fired a single shot into the air as a warning. The second victim told investigators that’s when the suspect “made movements like he had a weapon” and “he feared for his life and his friend’s lives”.

The suspect began to assault the first man again when the second victim told police he shot the suspect three times. The second suspect was arrested but later released on scene due to his actions being in self-defense, according to the police report.

After the shots were fired witnesses called police immediately.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. Charges are pending against the suspect.

