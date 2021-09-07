Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott signs election legislation bill in Tyler

(Gobernador Greg Abbott / YouTube)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler Tuesday and signed Senate Bill 1 into law.

Abbott was at the Plaza Tower atrium for the event. He was joined by Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola, Representative Andrew Murr, and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

According to the Governor’s statement to the press, Senate Bill 1 creates uniform statewide voting hours, maintains and expands voting access for registered voters that need assistance, prohibits drive-through voting, and enhances transparency by authorizing poll watchers to observe more aspects of the election process. The bill also bans the distribution of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots and gives voters with a defective mail-in ballot the opportunity to correct the defect.

Detractors of the bill say it makes voting unnecessarily difficult for older voters, non-English speakers, and minorities.

“This is about real people who are trying to vote. This is about people who are trying to cast their ballots, but cheaters, ballot harvesters, bad actors, paid political criminals are trying to get in between the voter and their ballot,” said Sen. Hughes using sworn testimony from a trial in Hidalgo County as an example for why the law is necessary.

Governor Abbott said he expects this law will be challenged in court, saying he would be “astonished” if it wasn’t.

“I feel extremely confident that when this law makes it through the litigation phase, it will be upheld in a court of law,” the Governor said.

The Texas House passed the bill on Aug. 31 by 80-41. It then passed the Texas Senate 18-13 along party lines. This is the piece of legislation that compelled House Democrats to head to Washington, D.C., to break quorum.

You can read the full bill at this link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Quarter Horse race that every owner, breeder, trainer and jockey wants to win is Ruidoso...
WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs
Criteria changes for COVID-19 testing at Clapp Park Tuesday
Gray TV Graphic
5 injured, 1 seriously in Shallowater crash
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies
On September 11, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel in the Historic...
Texas Tech pregame party on Sept. 11 to feature Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel

Latest News

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
Source: KCBD Video
Ted Cruz holds roundtable wit West Texas law enforcement
Former Lubbock Asst. DA Tray Pane
Former Lubbock Asst. DA Tray Payne planning run for mayor
District 19 Debate: Question on challenges of Farm Bill
District 19 Debate: Question on challenges of Farm Bill
District 19 Debate: Question on federal highway funding system
District 19 Debate: Question on federal highway funding system