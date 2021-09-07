Hotter today with a slim rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The summer-like heat continues across the South Plains.

Hot and sunny with highs in the 90s, lower 100s (KCBD)

Mostly sunny and hot today with highs in the 90s, even some triple-digits off of the caprock. There’s a very slim chance for an afternoon shower or two for the southeast part of the KCBD viewing area but don’t count on any rain in any one location. Expect a light breeze from the SW about 5-10 mph.

Overnight tonight, mostly clear and quiet. A cold front is expected to move through the area and could try to push up some light showers. Otherwise lows in the 60s, some lower 70s. A low of 67 degrees in Lubbock.

Thanks to the weak cold front, temps Wednesday afternoon will be slightly cooler than Tuesday but still expecting highs in the upper 80s, lower 90s. Mostly sunny and dry with another slim chance for an afternoon pop-up shower, but most of the area will remain dry.

Beyond Wednesday, temperatures trend even hotter with highs climbing into the upper 90s heading into the weekend.

A quick reminder to practice heat safety the next week. Drink plenty of water, avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon, and never leave a child or pet unattended in the car.

