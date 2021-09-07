Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Illinois State Police ask: ‘Did you lose your dentures?’

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Folks lose lots of things at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, but not all of them become quite so public.

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked, with a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup. “Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you’re going to see.”

The state police also engaged in some toothy humor in the post:

Joke No. 1: “What did the dentist see at the North Pole? A molar bear!”

Joke No. 2: “What do tooth fairies have on their phones? Bluetooth!”

Possibly sensing the wisecracks were a little long in the tooth, the troopers pulled the plug on the laughing gas.

“Alright, that’s enough,” the post ends. “Seriously though, come get your teeth. Haha.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Quarter Horse race that every owner, breeder, trainer and jockey wants to win is Ruidoso...
WATCH: $3M All American Futurity on Sept. 6 at Ruidoso Downs
Criteria changes for COVID-19 testing at Clapp Park Tuesday
Gray TV Graphic
5 injured, 1 seriously in Shallowater crash
On September 11, NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will be performing as DJ Diesel in the Historic...
Texas Tech pregame party on Sept. 11 to feature Shaquille O’Neal as DJ Diesel
Jean-Pierre Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in...
After 39 years in a coma, former soccer player dies

Latest News

The mother of a student killed in an elevator shares her agony after the tragic accident.
Mom speaks out after son killed in elevator accident
Friday shooting reported as self-defense, suspect in critical condition pending charges
One person killed in a crash involving a motorcycle on North University Ave. and CR 600 on...
One killed in motorcycle crash in North Lubbock County
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
LIVE: Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage, talks climate change