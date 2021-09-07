KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Cookie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Cookie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old mix breed.

Cookie is super sweet, she loves attention and loves to play. Staff say she gets along well with other dogs and does well on a leash. She’s up to date on all her shots, is spay and has a chip. Her adoption fees are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Toby.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.