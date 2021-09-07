Levelland deputy avoids head-on collision with wrong-way driver

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after nearly crashing head-on with a deputy patrolling US 385 near FM 1581 early Sunday morning.

According to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was traveling southbound on US 385 just before 1 a.m. The wrong-way driver nearly crashed into the deputy, but the deputy was able to move out of the way. As the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver didn’t stop and nearly crashed into another vehicle while again crossing into oncoming traffic.

Th driver eventually stopped and he was arrested.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Joseph Jared Villafranco, was booked into the Hockley County Jail where he bonded out after posting a $9,000 bond. He was charged with evading arrest, driving while intoxicated and unlawful carry of a weapon.

Imaging driving down the highway, on patrol, and you look up to see headlights approaching you...in your lane. Over the... Posted by Hockley County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

