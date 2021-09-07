Local Listings
Lubbock celebrates Buddy Holly's 85th birthday

Buddy's 85th Birthday Bash
Buddy's 85th Birthday Bash(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the Buddy Holly Center for Buddy’s Birthday Bash Tuesday, September 7th from 10 am – 5 pm! Come join us as we celebrate Lubbock’s favorite son’s 85th birthday!

Tuesday, September 7th at the Buddy Holly Center

  • Open 10:00am- 5:00pm
  • Free Admission All Day
  • The Allison House will be open until 4:00pm
  • Screenings of Buddy Holly: Rave On until 3:00pm
  • Make and Take Children’s Activities

Buddy’s Birthday Bash Reception

  • Birthday bundtinis & punch will be served
  • Time: 2:30pm
  • Frios Gourmet Pops and Street Hearts Catering will offer food available for purchase

Eddy Weir Band

  • Performing in the Meadows Courtyard
  • Time: 3:00pm – 4:30pm

