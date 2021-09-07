Lubbock celebrates Buddy Holly’s 85th birthday
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the Buddy Holly Center for Buddy’s Birthday Bash Tuesday, September 7th from 10 am – 5 pm! Come join us as we celebrate Lubbock’s favorite son’s 85th birthday!
Tuesday, September 7th at the Buddy Holly Center
- Open 10:00am- 5:00pm
- Free Admission All Day
- The Allison House will be open until 4:00pm
- Screenings of Buddy Holly: Rave On until 3:00pm
- Make and Take Children’s Activities
Buddy’s Birthday Bash Reception
- Birthday bundtinis & punch will be served
- Time: 2:30pm
- Frios Gourmet Pops and Street Hearts Catering will offer food available for purchase
Eddy Weir Band
- Performing in the Meadows Courtyard
- Time: 3:00pm – 4:30pm
