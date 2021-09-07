Lubbock celebrates Buddy Holly’s 85th birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the Buddy Holly Center for Buddy’s Birthday Bash Tuesday, September 7th from 10 am – 5 pm! Come join us as we celebrate Lubbock’s favorite son’s 85th birthday!

Tuesday, September 7th at the Buddy Holly Center

Open 10:00am- 5:00pm

Free Admission All Day

The Allison House will be open until 4:00pm

Screenings of Buddy Holly: Rave On until 3:00pm

Make and Take Children’s Activities

Buddy’s Birthday Bash Reception

Birthday bundtinis & punch will be served

Time: 2:30pm

Frios Gourmet Pops and Street Hearts Catering will offer food available for purchase

Eddy Weir Band

Performing in the Meadows Courtyard

Time: 3:00pm – 4:30pm

