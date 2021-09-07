Lubbock Police participate in round up of non-compliant sex offenders

Local Listings
LPD Participates in Back-to-School Round Up
LPD Participates in Back-to-School Round Up(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Registered Sex Offender Unit, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, recently participated in the Back-to-School Round Up to ensure compliance of registered sex offenders.

During the Back-to-School Round Up, members of the taskforce checked for compliance of all registered sex offenders in Lubbock County. This involved visiting more than 475 residences to ensure addresses listed for registered sex offenders are accurate and outside of child safety zones. Throughout the round up, 12 arrests were made (8 in the City of Lubbock), 9 for outstanding warrants and three were for failure to comply with registration requirements. In addition, 17 citations were issued and 8 cases were initiated, in total.

The work of this taskforce led to a high number of initial compliances, resulting in a more than 70% decrease in cases resulting from the round up. These numbers indicate a very efficient operation to check every address of a registered sex offender in the county. These checks are just one way the LPD Registered Sex Offender Unit works to ensure registered sex offenders are following their registration requirements and restrictions. The unit works year-round to register offenders and complete random checks.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Police Department.

