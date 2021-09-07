Now former New Deal educator accused of inappropriate relationship with student

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - A New Deal educator no longer works with the ISD after a report from a student saying the employee “inappropriately engaged her in a texting and physical relationship during the 2010 school year,” according to Superintendent Matt Reed.

In a statement sent to KCBD, on Sept. 3, 2021, Reed received an email from a former New Deal ISD student about the offenses.

The district immediately informed law enforcement of the allegations and made a “good faith report” of the allegations to the State Board for Educator Certification.

The employee is no longer employed with the district, according to Reed.

“Student safety and proper professional relationships between staff and students are top priorities to New Deal ISD,” said Reed in a statement. “The District’s policies concerning improper relationships between staff and students are strictly enforced. Employees receive regular training and warnings regarding proper professional conduct with students. Violations of these District policies are not tolerated. The administration encourages anyone with information of a suspected improper relationship between a staff member and a student to immediately contact the Superintendent’s office or appropriate law enforcement authorities.”

The news release also includes, “in accordance with state and federal law, and out of respect for the privacy of the parties involved, the District will not disclose confidential student or personnel information or details of its investigation. Therefore, the District will not comment further on this matter.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the investigation.

