One killed in motorcycle crash in North Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of North University Ave. and County Road 6000, which is northwest of the Lubbock Landfill.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.

The identity of the person killed in the crash will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Texas Department of Public Safety and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

