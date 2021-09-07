Local Listings
Proud Boys leader begins 5-month sentence

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore. Outside pressures and internal strife are roiling two far-right extremist groups after members were charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united an array of right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6.(Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (CNN) – The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has surrendered to serve more than five months on weapons and property destruction charges.

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio turned himself in to the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday evening.

In July, he pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter banner that belonged to a historic Black church.

He also pleaded guilty to bringing a high-capacity magazine to Washington days before the Capitol insurrection.

Tarrio left the nation’s capital before Jan. 6 and wasn’t charged in federal court.

Other members of the far-right group are facing federal charges for participating in the insurrection.

Prosecutors have charged more than 500 people so far.

