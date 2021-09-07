Local Listings
Public input sought on new Parks and Recreation management plan

The City of Lubbock is asking for the community’s feedback on its “Master Plan” for public facilities.
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on its Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Master Plan.

The City of Lubbock says the master plan will guide the development and management of the city’s recreational facilities, including parks, aquatic centers, athletic fields and hiking and biking trails.

The city is asking the community to provide its input on the new master plan by completing surveys on the Parks and Recreation website. The surveys, along with details of the plan, can be found at www.lubbockparksplan.com.

In addition to completing the surveys and giving feedback, the Parks and Recreation department is holding a community open house on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Civic Center Banquet Hall. The open house will offer citizens the chance to ask questions and learn more about the master plan. Food will be provided, as well as activities for kids.

For additional information, call 806-775-2673 or visit the Parks and Recreation website.

