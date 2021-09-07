Slightly cooler Wednesday after near record highs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you noticed the heat today, the reason has been highs in the mid to upper 90s for the area. In Lubbock, only a few degrees short of the record high of 99 degrees set in 2012.

Fortunately, it will be slightly cooler on Wednesday as the afternoon temperatures will remain in the 80s to low 90s for most of the area. Not much relief for the southern counties though, as highs remain the mid to upper 90s from Seminole east to Snyder and along the caprock.

Thursday may remain a little cooler than today but by Friday it will be hot once again with the temps in Lubbock in the upper 90s. Rain chances will be slim, even along the weak cold front as it moves into the South Plains overnight. Some showers are possible in the northern and eastern areas along the front, but it will be limited activity and likely low amounts of rain.

The heat and dry conditions will last through Saturday, so at this point, it does look hot for the Tech game on Saturday. However, it should be beginning to cool slightly by Monday of next week.

