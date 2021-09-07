Local Listings
Texas Panhandle Big Brother Big Sister hosting event with Olympic Gold Medalist speaker Sheryl Swoopes

Sheryl Swoopes
Sheryl Swoopes
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s 2021 Mentoring Matters luncheon is happening Thursday, September 09 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Amarillo Downtown Yellow Rose Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Speaking at the event this year will be WNBA and NCAA National Champion, Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Sheryl Swoopes.

“Now more than ever, in our changing times, I believe that having mentors available to children is more important than it has ever been,” Swoopes said. “I look forward to coming to Amarillo and speaking at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s Mentoring Matters Luncheon to share my experiences as an athlete, coach and a mentor, and encourage others to step up to be a Big Brother or Big Sister for our youth. We are Bigger Together.”

Tickets and tables for the event will be available online until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, and a limited amount of tickets will be available at the event.

