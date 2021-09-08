Briefly cooler today before more heat returns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak cold front that moved through overnight will keep our temperatures a bit cooler today before we return to the upper 90s by Friday.

Cooler today than the rest of your workweek. (KCBD)

Temperatures started out in the 60s and 70s across the South Plains this morning and will quickly warm up with lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs today will range from the mid 80s to the mid 90s. A high of 90 degrees in Lubbock. More seasonable temperatures today will be accompanied by a northeasterly breeze about 10-15 mph.

Tonight- mostly clear and quiet with a low of 64 degrees.

As a high pressure dome moves over the area it will allow our temperatures to warm up pretty quickly with highs well above average for this time of year. Tomorrow will begin the warm-up with highs in the lower 90s, but by Friday expect high temperatures in the upper 90s with some triple-digits likely.

This will also limit, or eliminate, any rain chances for the next several days. At this point things look to stay dry through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.