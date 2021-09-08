Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Championship winning baseball coach submits resignation at New Deal ISD

Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective...
Jason Ybarra has resigned as the New Deal ISD Head Baseball Coach. Resignation was effective Sept. 4, 2021.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - New Deal ISD baseball coach Jason Ybarra submitted his resignation as a teacher and coach at New Deal ISD on Sept. 4, 2021, effective immediately.

The resignation letter sent to KCBD did not explain why Ybarra has left.

It reads:

Please permit this letter to serve as my resignation in all capacities of my employment with New Deal Independent School District, by whom I am presently employed, to be effective on September 4, 2021.

I request my resignation to be accepted in accordance with the foregoing.

The resignation letter was signed by the superintendent on the same day it was submitted.

Earlier this year, Ybarra led the New Deal Lions baseball team to a state championship. He was a player there when in high school, then was an assistant coach. In 2014, he accepted the position as the head coach for the baseball team.

After winning the Baseball State Championship, he was awarded coach of the year.

Friday shooting reported as self-defense, suspect in critical condition pending charges

