Coffee with the Mayor scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will host Coffee with the Mayor on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The meeting will start at 7:30 a.m. at United Supermarkets, located at 6313 4th Street.

This is an opportunity for the Mayor to meet with residents, hear their concerns and connect with the citizens of Lubbock. Mayor Pope can also present his priorities, goals and vision for Lubbock in the foreseeable future.

All residents are invited to attend.

